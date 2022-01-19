Police In Somerset County Talk Juvenile Out Of Knife-Wielding Standoff

Police officers in Somerset County were able to peacefully convince a juvenile to turn over a knife after an hours-long negotiation, authorities said.

On Thursday at 7:46 p.m. Montgomery Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a juvenile in crisis with a knife refusing to speak.

Acting Sergeant Daniel Balinski, Officer Salvatore Intili, Officer John Colucci, and Officer Connor Chapkowski responded to the residence to meet with concerned family members.

Officers were able to safely de-escalate the situation, by slowly building a rapport with the juvenile, police said.

After approximately two hours, the juvenile began to speak with the Officers, according to Captain Jim Gill, director of the Montgomery Township Police.

"As the dialogue continued, our officers were able to convince the juvenile to safely relinquish the knife and seek medical assistance," Gill said Wednesday. "Working with the family, our officers were able to transport the juvenile for treatment without issue.”

Captain Gill added: ”This was an example of the best possible outcome for a bad situation for everyone involved. Family members recognized the juvenile was in crisis and acted quickly. I am proud of the work our Officers, our support staff, and dispatchers do every day. Last night’s event highlights the quality of our staff and all of our emergency services in Montgomery Township. It also speaks to the benefits of continued training in the areas of mental health and de-escalation.”

