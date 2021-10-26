NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Nor'easter

Several New Jersey school districts were closed or had delayed openings on Tuesday due to the Nor'easter.

Between 1 and 4 inches of rain were possible during the storm across the Garden State.

The following districts were closed:

Bayonne Public Schools

Butler Public Schools

Hazlet Township Public Schools

Jersey City School District

Montclair

Orange Public Schools

Paterson Public Schools

The following districts had delayed openings:

Harrison School District

Madison Public Schools

Mendham Boro

Milltown School District

Piscataway School District

Riverdale Boro

South Brunswick

Union

