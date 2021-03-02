Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice
NJ Police Crash 'Speakeasy-Like' Nightclub, Eject 32 Partiers

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Trenton police cleared a duplex home of 32 guests and arrested two adults on cocaine charges on Saturday, authorities said.

Most of those partying on the 100 block of Elm Street were teenagers and young adults, police said. 

The home had been converted into an overnight club, police said, with music blasting, lights flashing and a disco ball spinning.

Luis Santos-Bautista, 28, was charged with multiple counts of cocaine distribution, endangering the welfare of a child and maintaining a nuisance, police said. About 200 grams of cocaine in 152 baggies was recovered by police as well as a scale, cutting tools and $4,342 in suspected drug money.

A second suspect, Kenry Oliver Quintana-Martinez, 34, was charged with possession for a small quantity of cocaine.. 

“We are working hard to put illegal bars out of business, especially when they endanger our children with alcohol and narcotics,” said Police Director Sheilah Coley said in a statement. “My thanks to the residents who reported this activity and the officers who shut the party down.”

