Murphy's Restrictions Partially Close Trump's Bedminster Golf Course

COVID-19 concerns have prompted President Trump to cease most operations at his golf club in Bedminster, reports say.

The facility’s clubhouse and gym, as well as its restaurants, are closed until further notice, General Manager David Schutzenhofer told the Washington Post.

Murphy’s measures include limiting restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-thru options and restricting gatherings of more than 50 people.

While the golf courses will stay open, caddies and motorized carts will be unavailable, officials said.

No word on when the club will reopen.

