Major Drug Trafficker Admits Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ On Car Carrier

UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who led investigators on a high-speed chase admitted moving massive amounts of heroin into New Jersey, federal authorities said.

Authorities targeted William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, in early 2019 after intercepting 33 pounds of heroin stashed in a secret compartment of a Mercedes shipped on a car carrier to New Jersey from California, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Bouza was waiting for the drugs in Union but bolted after sensing something fishy, an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

The following month, an Elizabeth resident reported getting a home delivery of two pounds of heroin, the indictment says. Bouza later showed up looking for the drugs, which had been seized by authorities, it says.

Agents monitored his movements as Bouza trafficked drugs over the following months.

They thought they had him as he left an Irvington location carrying a large, heavy bag in late October of 2019. But Bouza hit the gas when they tried to pull him over, tossed the drugs and eventually fled on foot.

A warranted search of a stash house turned up 1,000 bricks of heroin, each holding 50 individual doses – some of it mixed with fentanyl, Selinger said.

The search of another residence turned up more than $400,000 in cash, the U.S. attorney added.

Bouza was finally captured at a friend’s home in Newark.

An indictment returned by a grand jury in Newark in April 2021 charged Bouza with conspiring to sell heroin and fentanyl, possession of the drugs and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Bouza took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Newark on Wednesday, April 27, to conspiring to distribute heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell it.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton scheduled sentencing for Sept. 13.

Sellinger credited agents with the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations and the New Jersey State Police with the investigation leading to the indictment and plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

