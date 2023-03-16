Hit-Run Driver Charged With DWI In Somerset County

A 33-year-old man from Somerset County was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

An investigation determined the driver, identified as Bryson A. Gomez of Belle Mead showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI, police said.

On March 8 at about 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Township police received a report of a motor vehicle crash near Route 206 and Sunset Road.

The driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram involved in the crash — later identified as Gomez — attempted to leave the scene, police said. The other driver followed the fleeing Dodge Ram and continued to provide the location to MTPD.

Ofc. Chris Parolw and Ofc. Robert Davis stopped Gomez in his truck on Sleepy Hollow Lane.

Gomez was processed at Police Headquarters and charged with DWI, refusal to provide breath samples, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, careless driving, and reckless driving, police said.

Gomez was released to a family member with a mandatory court appearance in the Montgomery Municipal Court.

