Charity Founder Killed By Virginia Airport Worker While He Slept Next To His Wife: Report

A Virginia airport worker was arrested on accusations he killed a beloved charity founder in his own bed while sleeping next to his wife, FOX 5 reports.

Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington, has been charged with shooting Gret Glyer, 32, while he slept next to his wife in his Fairfax home around 3 a.m. Friday, June 24, FOX 5 says citing police.

Danehower was arrested Tuesday, June 28 while heading to work at Dulles International Airport, officials said Wednesday. He and Glyer were acquaintances but it was unclear how they knew each other, police said at a press conference.

Glyer was the founder of DonorSee, a charity that aims to help those in need around the world.

Glyer graduated from Grove City College in 2012 and started his career at Enterprise Rent-A-Car but felt unfulfilled, he said in a YouTube video for DonorSee. He quit his job in 2013 and moved to Malawi to teach at a Bible college. He said he fell in love with the people there and dedicated himself to helping them escape some of the most extreme poverty on the planet.

Glyer founded DonorSee when he returned to the United States in 2016. The fundraising platform has raised $5 million to fund charity projects. He also wrote the book "If the Poor Were Next Door" in 2019 about his efforts to reform charitable giving and help the world's poorest people.

Hours before he died, Glyer tweeted about his hope for the future and how he will celebrate the end of extreme poverty.

