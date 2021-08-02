Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks Indoors In All But 1 NJ County

Cecilia Levine
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Governor Phil Murphy Facebook

All but one of New Jersey's 21 counties have "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission rates.

What does that mean for you? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should probably wear a mask indoors -- even if you're vaccinated.

Federal officials made the announcement Monday in the wake of the Delta variant's spread across the country.

The only county where transmission rates are "moderate" is Warren County. Monmouth and Cape May counties have "high" transmission rates, the rest have "substantial" rates.

Last week, only 10 counties were urged to wear masks indoors. But as cases surge, officials suggest masking up.

