Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was purchased form the Sicklerville C-Store.
The ticket was purchased form the Sicklerville C-Store. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Powerball player has one more thing to be thankful for this year.

A ticket good for $50,000 was sold in the Thanksgiving Day drawing in Camden County.

The ticket was purchased from the Sicklerville C-Store, 336 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 24, drawing were: 10, 16, 32, 63, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 2X. 

More than 25,400 New Jersey players took home an estimated $129,519 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $243 million for the Saturday, Nov. 27, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Nov. 24, drawing were: 01, 18, 23, 25, and 61. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.