3 NJ Residents Named To 'Forbes' List Of Richest In America

Nicole Acosta
Rocco Commisso
Rocco Commisso Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Mediacom Communications Corporation

Three New Jersey residents were named to the "Forbes" list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens saw their collective fortune rise 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes said.

Former President Donald Trump was dropped from the list for the first time in 25 years, with Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Larry Page taking the top five spots.

To make the list, you must have a net worth of at least $2.9 billion, an increase of $800 million from the previous year.

Net worths were calculated on Sept. 3 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The New Jerseyeans who made the list are:

98. Rocco Commisso, 71,  is the founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom based in Chester, New York.

The Saddle River resident is the richest man in New Jersey. He is worth $8.4 billion, Forbes said.

Commisso immigrated to the United States from Italy when he was 12 years old. His first job was playing the accordion during movie theater intermissions.

147. John Overdeck, 51, is the co-founder of Two Sigma, a quantitative trading powerhouse with $60 billion under management.

The Millburn resident is worth $6.5 billion.

Overdeck was a math prodigy who won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad at 16 years old, Forbes said.

300. Peter Kellogg, 79, sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock in 2000.

The Short Hills resident is worth $3.8 billion.

Kellogg joined the firm, where his father was a partner, in 1973 and took over several years later, Forbes said.

