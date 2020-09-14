Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris, Somerset Counties

B & J Market
B & J Market Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in Morris and Somerset counties will split the $775,198 jackpot.

The tickets from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing were sold at B and J Market in Lake Hopatcong, and at the Basking Ridge Exxon on King George Road.

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 12, 16, and 30 and the XTRA number was 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Each ticket is worth $387,599. 

