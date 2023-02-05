$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.

The $1 million winner matched all five white balls which were 2, 8, 15, 19 and 58. The Powerball was 10.

It wasn't immediately clear where in New Jersey the winning ticket was purchased from.

Other winning tickets good for the same were sold in Florida, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.