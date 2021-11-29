Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing
Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing Video Credit: Powerball39

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The retailer that sold the second-tier prizewinning ticket was expected to be announced by lottery officials Monday.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were: 8, 32, 55, 64 and 66. The Powerball drawn was 10 with a Power Play of 2x.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing will be an estimated $253 million with a $178.9 million cash option.

Another second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold in California, but that player did not match the Powerball drawn.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.