Multi-Vehicle Fire Involving Hybrid Nearly Spreads To Rt. 202 Building (PHOTOS)

Initial reports came in just after 2 p.m. near 364 Rt. 202 in Bedminster:

The Far Hills-Bedminster and Peapack Gladstone Fire Departments responded and found “multiple cars involved including a hybrid Toyota,” the squads said.

Photos from the scene show both vehicles up in flames just a few feet from the building:

Firefighters successfully doused the blaze before it reached the structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

