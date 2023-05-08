Fair 76°

Multi-Vehicle Fire Involving Hybrid Nearly Spreads To Rt. 202 Building (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews were quick to douse a fire off Route 202 involving multiple vehicles, one of which was a hybrid, that nearly engulfed an adjacent building on Monday, May 8. (Scroll for photos)

Photo Credit: Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Initial reports came in just after 2 p.m. near 364 Rt. 202 in Bedminster:

The Far Hills-Bedminster and Peapack Gladstone Fire Departments responded and found “multiple cars involved including a hybrid Toyota,” the squads said.

Photos from the scene show both vehicles up in flames just a few feet from the building:

Firefighters successfully doused the blaze before it reached the structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

