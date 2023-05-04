‘Move Over Bruce And Bon Jovi:’ Somerville School Of Rockers Hope To Rep NJ In Multi-State Tour

The School Of Rock House Band in Somerville has performed at several local venues throughout the state:

Acquiring an impressive following, the group of young rockers recently received the opportunity of a lifetime: an invite to perform on an out-of-state tour, according to a GoFundMe launched for their support on Wednesday, April 19.

“We have the opportunity to do a multi-state tour performing at several venues throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, NY and NJ, including the world-renowned Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!” reads the campaign. “Not many School of Rock House Bands get this chance, so we are super grateful and excited to take our show on the road and represent NJ (move over Bruce and Bon Jovi!).”

But the tour isn’t cheap — to make the dream possible, the band is facing transportation, lodging, and other miscellaneous expenses.

“We have been rehearsing hard and are ready to rock, but we can’t do it without you,” reads the campaign.

The supportive Somerville community is clearly rooting for these rockers, considering the campaign had raised more than $7,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday, May 4.

“Please help us make this dream a reality!” the fundraiser says. “The more generous you can be, the faster we will reach our goal.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Help the School of Rock House Band Hit the Road!’ campaign on GoFundMe, and follow the Somerville School of Rock on Facebook for more updates.

“Thank you so much for your support. And ROCK ON.”

