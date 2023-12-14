Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Route 206 Crash Had Recently Lost His Dad, Family Says

Daniel Joseph Nelson, of Skillman, died in a crash on Route 206 on Dec. 1 — nearly three months after losing his father, Dan Nelson. He was 26 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page, Danny's father had died in August. "The two of them were best friends," his sister Alyssa wrote. "They did just about everything together, which made the passing extremely hard for Daniel."

Nelson was riding his motorcycle along Route 206 in Montgomery Township when he was involved in an accident with another vehicle, around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

He was airlifted by NorthSTAR Medevac to the hospital, where he died.

"Daniel was the spitting image of his father," his obituary reads. "The two were rarely seen without the other."

Daniel, affectionately known as Danny, was raised in Hillsborough and had been working at Autozone, his obit says. He loved muscle cars, dirt bikes, and motorcycle, the obituary says.

He was being remembered for his "genuinely kind and loving soul," with a special place in his heart for animals.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here for Daniel Nelson's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.