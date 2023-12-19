Man Struck, Killed By Train In Somerset County

The man was fatally struck by the Gladstone Branch train 421 just west of the Basking Ridge station shortly before 2:55 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had left Hoboken at 1:22 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Gladstone at 3:19 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 10 customers and crew members on board.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Gladstone Branch line in both directions between Bernardsville and Stirling but has since resumed.

The investigation is being led by the New Jersey State Police.

