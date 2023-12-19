Partly Cloudy 41°

SHARE

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Somerset County

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Somerset County on Monday afternoon, Dec. 18, authorities said.

NJ Transit train

NJ Transit train

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The man was fatally struck by the Gladstone Branch train 421 just west of the Basking Ridge station shortly before 2:55 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had left Hoboken at 1:22 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Gladstone at 3:19 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 10 customers and crew members on board.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Gladstone Branch line in both directions between Bernardsville and Stirling but has since resumed.

The investigation is being led by the New Jersey State Police.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE