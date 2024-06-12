Man Steals Construction Vehicle In Somerville, Crashes In Bridgewater Pursuit: Prosecutor

Amr Khodeer, of Somerville, stole a vehicle from Union Street and sped away around 2:15 p.m. on June 4, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Bridgewater Township Chief of Police John Mitzak said.

Khodeer drove "in a reckless manner," hitting two other cars and a structure in Bridgewater Township, authorities said. One of those drivers was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The stolen construction vehicle became disabled near Promenade Boulevard in Bridgewater, McDonald said.

Khodeer fled on foot and was arrested by Bridgewater police officers, and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft and served with numerous motor vehicle summonses. Upon release from the hospital, Khodeer will be lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.