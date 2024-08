The suspect arrived and exited the parking lot of the Target in the Bridgewater Promenade at 200 Promenade Blvd. in a gray Hyundai Elantra, Bridgewater police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at gvandoren@bridgewaternj.gov or by phone at 908-722-4111 ext. 4189.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.