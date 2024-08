On Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:21 p.m., Jason Banks was seen exposing his genitals and gratifying himself in the toy aisle of the Target on Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater police said in a release.

A week later, police located Banks and arrested him after conducting an interview, officers said. He was charged with lewdness and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.