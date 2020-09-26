Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Money.Com Ranks 2 NJ Towns Among 50 Best Places To Live In America

This Bridgewater home on Tower Drive is listed at $1.15 million on Zillow. Photo Credit: COMPASS NEW JERSEY, LLC

Money.com has released its annual list of "50 Best Place to Live In America," which includes a pair of New Jersey communities.

The website considered areas with a population of at least 25,000, and removed any places with a median income level lower than 85 percent of its state's median, little to no ethic diversity and more than double the national crime risk.

That left 1,890 locations.

Evans, Georgia was crowned the overall best place to live in America: "A fast-growing town with a welcoming atmosphere and southern charm," Money.com says.

Mount Laurel (Burlington County) and Bridgewater (Somerset County) came in at numbers 16 and 31, respectively.

The website describes Mount Laurel as a family-oriented town with kid-friendly fun -- no matter the season. Bridgewater was cited for its easy access to New York City and great schools.

Click here for the full list.

