LabCorp Layoffs: 300+ Employees Let Go In Somerset, Warn Filing Shows

The company in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice last August announced 78 employees at Somerset's Labcorp Early Development Laboratories Inc., will be let go between Nov. 17 and Dec. 23.

This month, LabCorp said an additional 239 employees will be laid off in April 2025.

Somerset appears to have only one LabCorp outpost, located at 77 Veronica Ave. The cause of the layoffs was not immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to LabCorp for comment.

