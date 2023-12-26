Overcast with Haze 47°

SHARE

Kittens Abandoned In Cardboard Box On Somerset County Street Corner Christmas Morning

A pair of kittens just weeks old were found abandoned in a cardboard box on a Somerset County street corner by a local resident just hours before dawn on Christmas, according to animal shelter officials seeking clues on their owner.

Abandoned kittens

Abandoned kittens

 Photo Credit: Somerset Regional Animal Shelter via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Animal control responded to 500 South Main St. in Manville around 2:35 a.m. after being contacted by local police by a resident who had found the kittens in an uncovered box on Fucillo Street, according to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

Officers retrieved the kittens since the finder was unable to keep them overnight.

The kittens are all black, intact males believed to be three to four weeks old. Both kittens were found with collars with bells and a star.

“Really hoping someone did not dump these poor kittens and we cannot assume that until their stray hold is up in 7 days,” the SRAS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at (908) 725-0308. Proof of ownership is required to reclaim the kittens.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE