Kittens Abandoned In Cardboard Box On Somerset County Street Corner Christmas Morning

Animal control responded to 500 South Main St. in Manville around 2:35 a.m. after being contacted by local police by a resident who had found the kittens in an uncovered box on Fucillo Street, according to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

Officers retrieved the kittens since the finder was unable to keep them overnight.

The kittens are all black, intact males believed to be three to four weeks old. Both kittens were found with collars with bells and a star.

“Really hoping someone did not dump these poor kittens and we cannot assume that until their stray hold is up in 7 days,” the SRAS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at (908) 725-0308. Proof of ownership is required to reclaim the kittens.

