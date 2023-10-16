Joshua Lowe Of Central Jersey Dies At Age 29: 'Made A Lasting Impression On Everyone He Met'

Joshua went to Sayreville War Memorial High School and studied at Rutgers in New Brunswick, his social media page says.

He is described by his family — who launched a fundraiser on Epilepsy.com following his passing — as having an “easy going nature, irrepressible charm, and genuine friendliness” that “made a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

The fundraiser had garnered more than $600 in donations as of Monday, Oct. 16 with proceeds being used to “make the world a better, easier, more manageable place for the 3 million people in the U.S. who are living with epilepsy and seizures,” the campaign says.

Joshua’s visitation was held at Plinton Funeral Home in Somerset on Monday, Oct. 9.

“We'll miss you, but we are naming a star after you,” one donor commented on the fundraiser.

“When we look into the sky and see the brightest star, we'll think of you. This is forever.”

Click here to view/donate to the fundraiser on Epilepsy.com.

