Injured Man, 69, Found Lying On Somerset County Railroad Tracks: Police

A passerby found the Manville man lying on the tracks near North Street and North 14th Avenue and called police around 7 a.m., Manville Police Officer in Charge Lieutenant Craig Jeremiah said in a release.

Responders, including EMTs and Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, administered CPR and provided medical treatment before taking the man to a local hospital for further treatment, Lt. Jeremiah said.

The rails were closed to train traffic for about two hours but have since reopened.

The cause of the man’s injuries is being investigated by Manville Police Detectives, as well as Special Agents from the Norfolk Southern Police Department.

