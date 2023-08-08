'He Was Our Superman:' North Jersey Dad’s Colon Cancer Death At 33 Prompts Wave Of Support

Theodore “Ted” Allen died Thursday, August 3 after battling the disease for 19 months, his obituary says. He was 33.

Ted grew up in Basking Ridge, graduating from Ridge High School in 2007. He then attended Gettysburg College, where was a recognized member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and played NCAA football.

After completing college, Ted spent time as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte and later worked as the Assistant Vice President of Foreign Exchange at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York City.

On top of his impressive academic and professional achievements, Ted was known for his legacy of love, kindness, and friendship and would “instantly light up any room he entered, making even the newest acquaintances feel like old friends,” according to his obituary.

“During any conversation, Ted had an incredible talent of making someone feel like the most important person in the world. His humor and charisma were magnetic; to know Ted was to love him.”

Above all, Ted will forever be remembered for embracing his role as a loving father to his sons, Jack and David — a role in which he “truly shined.”

In addition to his sons, Ted leaves behind his beloved wife, Liane; his parents, Jane and Steve Allen; his sister, Laura; brother-in-law, Hal; nephew, Sterling Fuchsman; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christina and Anthony Comanto; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stephen and Katie Comanto; his niece, Claire; as well as many extended family members and cherished friends.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched out of Wyckoff for the family’s support had surpassed an astonishing $97,400 in the three days since its creation and describes Ted’s diagnosis with stage 4 colon cancer in January 2022, which organizers say came just 24 hours after the family learned that Liane was once again expecting.

“As Ted struggled through the difficulties of his battle against cancer, he always found pleasure in watching his two boys, Jack and David, play around the house, even if he wasn’t always well enough to join them,” reads the fundraiser.

“Ted faced his challenges and treatments with incredible grace and strength. The smile on his face would never tell you the type of difficulties he was enduring. He was our Superman.”

More than 430 donors had made contributions as of Tuesday, August 8, with three anonymously supporting the family with $5,000.

Donation funds will be used to “help give Jack and David the life that Ted had dreamed of for them,” the campaign says.

Ted’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, August 11 at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff.

“That laugh. I’ll always remember the way Ted’s hearty chuckle could fill up a room, and you couldn’t help but laugh with him,” reads one of countless tributes on Ted’s obituary. “His laugh is part of what made Ted so vibrant, and it was just as contagious as his kindness. It’s what made Ted so special.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

“I’ll never forget it. Like your favorite song, it’s a memory that will never fade. It’ll always remind me of those get-togethers, dinners, weddings, and trips. I can still hear it in my mind, and I pray that I always will.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.