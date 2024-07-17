Harmful Algae Bloom Halts Paddle Boating In Somerset County Park

The Somerset County Park Commission said paddle boats are closed until further notice at Powder Mill Pond in Colonial Park.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause various illnesses including vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, seizures, permanent short term memory loss, or death, when consumed at high levels, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Science.

There is no timetable for when paddle boating will resume.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.