Harmful Algae Bloom Halts Paddle Boating In Somerset County Park

Paddle boating has been put on hold due to the presence of harmful age blooms in a Somerset County park, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
Sam Barron

The Somerset County Park Commission said paddle boats are closed until further notice at Powder Mill Pond in Colonial Park. 

Exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause various illnesses including vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, seizures, permanent short term memory loss, or death, when consumed at high levels, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Science.

There is no timetable for when paddle boating will resume.

