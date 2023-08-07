Franklin Twp. Mom Pushes For New Law After Bus Monitor Charged In 6-Year-Old Daughter's Death

Fajr A. Williams was apparently strapped incorrectly when her bus went over a series of bumps on Monday, July 17, as Daily Voice previously reported citing the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Fajr's bus monitor, Amanda Davila, 27, of New Brunswick, had fastened the harness of the girl's wheelchair too tight, blocking her airway, authorities said.

Davila was charged with manslaughter and child endangerment, and was found to have been in violation of safety procedures by facing the front of the bus and using a cell phone while wearing earbud headphones in both ears, police said.

Williams’ mom, Najmah Nash, of Franklin Township, is now calling for justice.

Najmah is. hoping her daughter's tragic story will serve as a catalyst for change, as she pushes for "Fajr’s Law." The law, if passed, would establish several improvements to safety procedures, as well as repercussions following violations, surrounding bus transportation.

Fajr's Law would also effect a series of specific safety improvements for all students, particularly those with special needs. Cell phone usage by bus aides during work hours would be more strictly enforced, and equipment would be inspected regularly.

“Fajr was an exceptional child who deserved the same care, attention, and safety as any other child,” Nash said. “No parent should have to endure the unimaginable pain of losing their child due to preventable negligence. We need to take action NOW to ensure that no other family has to suffer this heartache.”

Meanwhile, the bus driver involved in the incident, employed by Montauk Transit LLC., would be indicted by a grand jury, tried, and convicted on all charges, and the township’s contract with the company would be terminated. John Mensch, its president and founder, would be banned from renaming and operating or being associated with any school bus transportation company.

Moving forward, the BOE would be required to thoroughly vet and show full transparency with parents when hiring transportation companies through contract processes.

All drivers and aides would also be trained in CPR with monitoring from the state for safety compliance as needed.

Nash further calls for additional training and more opportunities for both special education and general education teachers and support staff.

“In summer of 2022, Franklin Township Schools only provided one special education program that we knew of,” said Nash. “The program was four times a week, for four weeks and for half a day. Whereas for able-bodied children they have multiple camps, programs, full days and with morning and aftercare offered.”

Those in support of enacting Fajr’s Law are urged to sign Nash’s Change.org petition, which had garnered more than 930 signatures in the five days since its creation.

“Help ME, help all of you that have children who take school transportation as well as children with special needs,” penned Nash in the petition.

Click here to sign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.