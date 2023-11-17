Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With High School Student In Raritan For Years: Police

Lydia Pinto, 38, of Newton, PA, is believed to have engaged in a relationship with the student — now an adult — when they were 14 and 15 years old, in Raritan Borough, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The alleged victim was interviewed by detectives on Oct. 26, and said the relationship turned sexual and continued through their senior year of high school, McDonald said alongside other county and local officials.

Pinto was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Franklin Township and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault. She was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Lydia Pinto is listed as a Varsity Assistant Girl's Lacrosse coach on the Bridgewater-Raritan High School website.

