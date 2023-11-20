Firefighters Battle Heavy Blaze At Skylands Stadium In Sussex County: Authorities

Firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke at Skylands Stadium and found dark smoke coming from the clubhouse section of the stadium just before 10 p.m., the Franklin Township Fire Department said.

Firefighters said they requested additional units to extinguish the blaze and were eventually able to knock down the fire.

There were no injuries, New Jersey State police said. Skylands Stadium originally opened in 1994 and was home to the New Jersey Cardinals.

