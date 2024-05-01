This one 2.6 in magnitude just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, the USGS website shows.

This one had an epicenter just east of the Hamilton Farm Golf Club in Gladstone (Somerset County).

A 2.9 magnitude aftershock was reported last Saturday, April, 27 in the same area.

People as far as Massachusetts and Connecticut reported feeling the earthquake, but it appeared to have been clearest felt in the Garden State, with Boonton, Caldwell, and Carteret residents reporting a II or III on the MMI scale.

