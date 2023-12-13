Dog Missing After Owner Struck By Vehicle At Bound Brook Intersection: Police

The woman was walking her Sheltie, “Bonnie,” when she was struck near the intersection of Crusader Way and Washington Street in Bound Brook around 7:15 a.m., Police Chief Richard S. Colombaroni said in a release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Bonnie, meanwhile, ran away after the crash and has not been found. She was last seen wearing a leash and collar:

“This incident reinforces the need for everyone, drivers and pedestrians, to use extra caution as Bound Brook is a town with heavy pedestrian traffic, especially in school zones,” said Chief Colombaroni.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen Bonnie is asked to call the Bound Brook Police Department at 732-356-0800 or the Somerset County tip line at 1-888-577- TIPS (8477).

