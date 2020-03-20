Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
CEO Of Major North Jersey Hospital Tests Positive For COVID-19
Business

Stage House Tavern In Somerset Is Only Serving Seniors

Stage House Tavern is feeding seniors -- and only seniors.
Stage House Tavern is feeding seniors -- and only seniors. Photo Credit: Stage House Tavern

The senior population is the focus for Stage House Tavern in Somerset amid growing COVID-19 fears.

The tavern has closed its takeout and catering services to the general public in order to feed the elderly in need.

"We will be switching our focus only to feeding the elderly and seniors who are at risk and cannot afford to eat," Chef Donald Erickson Jr. said in a statement.

The restaurant is partnering with local authorities and officials to deliver food and perform wellness checks to elderly residents.

A website that will aid in the effort will be up and running this weekend.

Stage House also launched "Suds for Seniors," which will fill small and large growlers every day from 2 to 6 p.m. Small growlers are $5 and large are $10. All funds raised will go toward feeding seniors.

"It is so important that we stick together as a community and protect the people who don't have the resources to get the supplies they need to survive," Erickson Jr. said.

"If we act now and get ahead of this now it will lessen the impact on the community and provide a valuable resource, and most of all, protect those that are most vulnerable."

Click here for more from the Stage House Tavern Facebook page.

