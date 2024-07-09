Bridgewater Mom Dies Suddenly At 42: 'Wonderful Woman Loved By All'

Bennett is being remembered as a woman who was always smiling, had an infectious laugh and was always smiling, according to her obituary.

She worked as an office manager for a doctor in the Robert-Wood Johnson Barnabas Health System, her obituary reads.

"Kate was a wonderful woman who was loved by all. If you met Kate, you loved her," Kim Bell, who organized the fundraiser, said.

Bennett is survived by her husband, Jeremy and her two daughters, Alex and Evie. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara, her two brothers Spiro and Nick and numerous other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

The fundraiser is meant to support Jeremy as he deals with the loss of his wife and raising his two daughters. As of Tuesday, July 9, more than $30,000 has been raised.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. To view the fundraiser, click here. To view her obituary, click here.

