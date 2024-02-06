Bedminster College Student Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Tells Story In Lifetime Documentary

Now, the 22-year-old Bedminster mom is sharing her story in a new Lifetime movie that airs this week, the same month her daughter, Madi, turns 3.

A teaser for the movie says Simpson was a sophomore at Indiana University when she became pregnant, after wearing a crop top and leggings out to a frat party "on a typical Thursday" in February 2021.

"At the end of the night I ended up having a one night stand," Simpson says in the clip.

Simpson, in a TikTok video posted last May, explains she would go on to experience a cryptic pregnancy, or a pregnancy void of any signs or symptoms.

Fast-forward to November 2021, Simpson went to the emergency room with abdominal pain, thinking she had appendicitis. She was experiencing heavy bleeding and was in so much pain she could barely walk, she said.

An ultrasound at the hospital would solve the mystery: Simpson was pregnant. Simpson says she screamed when she learned what was happening.

Fifteen minutes later, a perfectly-healthy baby girl was born.

During her pregnancy, Simpson said she bled every month, like a menstrual cycle, and experienced no signs of pregnancy. She says she is fortunate that she didn't suffer from postpartum depression and that her family was supportive.

Tune into Lifetime on Thursday, Dec. 8 to watch Kayla Simpson's story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.