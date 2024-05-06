80-Year-Old 'Careless Driver' Injured In Route 206 Crash: Montgomery PD

At 12:52 pm, the woman was driving a 2009 Honda northbound on Route 206 near Applegarth Road when she rear-ended a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stuck in traffic, Montgomery police said on Facebook.

The woman complained of chest pains and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were not injured, police said.

The woman due to appear in Montgomery Municipal Court, police said.

