80-Year-Old 'Careless Driver' Injured In Route 206 Crash: Montgomery PD

An 80-year-old Princeton woman was injured and cited for careless driving after causing a two-car crash in Montgomery on Thursday, May 2, authorities said.

Montgomery Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Montgomery Township, NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 12:52 pm, the woman was driving a 2009 Honda northbound on Route 206 near Applegarth Road when she rear-ended a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stuck in traffic, Montgomery police said on Facebook.

The woman complained of chest pains and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were not injured, police said. 

The woman due to appear in Montgomery Municipal Court, police said.

