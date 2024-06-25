$62K Raised For Somerville Mom Battling 'Cancer With No Real Cure'

Rolon, a Somerville mom, was diagnosed with breast cancer triple negative breast cancer when her third child was four months old, she said on a GoFundMe page she launched for herself and her family.

She underwent five months of weekly chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 25 rounds of radiation.

Then, Rolon underwent a clinical trial and her cancer went into remission but it was short- lived.

"I started to feel great and decided to get back to the gym," she writes. "After three days at the gym I could barely move my bad arm."

Last May, a CT scan showed her cancer has spread. Rolon is now hoping some non-conventional therapies will help her beat cancer.

"My cancer is now deemed stage 4 and no cure," she said. "I’ve flown to Texas to get a second opinion and both top hospitals agree with chemo for life and no real cure."

Rolon has created a fundraiser to assist with the out of pocket costs. As of Tuesday, June 25, more than $62,000 has been raised.

"Help me stand a chance against this cancer," Rolon said. "This treatment could be the miracle I’ve been praying for.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

