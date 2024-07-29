Fair 89°

SHARE

6 Charged In NJ Luxury Car Thefts Across Somerset County: Prosecutor

Five men and one juvenile were recently arrested and charged with numerous residential and vehicle burglaries in Somerset County, authorities said.

Five men and one juvenile have been charged with breaking into homes and stealing cars in Somerset County.

Five men and one juvenile have been charged with breaking into homes and stealing cars in Somerset County.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

In October 2023, broke into a Bernards Township home through a rear sliding window and stole a 2023 Mercedes Benz, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

A 2020 Kia, previously stolen from Newark, was let behind at the scene. Several days later, entry was made into a home in Bernardsville and two BMWs were stolen, authorities said.

In November, a Dodge Charger and BMW were stolen, authorities said. In December, police from Green Brook Township responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Deer Path where a wallet, handbag, cash and keys were stolen from the residence, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene in a 2020 BMW stolen out of Denville, escaping police, authorities said.

In January, an Audi, Cadillac Escalade and BMW were stolen from a residence, with the thieves leaving behind a stolen Kia Sol, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 19, police made their first arrests, apprehending Rasadi Creighton, a 19-year-old Newark resident and Furquan Ahmed, a 20-year-old Newark resident. They were charged with motor vehicle theft and burglary, authorities said

On Thursday, June 27, Jashamir Hardiman, a 25-year-old Newark resident and Nasir Davis, a 20-year-old Newark resident were charged with burglary and theft, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 11, a 15-year-old was arrested and given a juvenile delinquency complaint for burglary and theft. A sixth suspect, Damien Coleman, has been charged with receiving stolen property but remains at large.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE