6 Charged In NJ Luxury Car Thefts Across Somerset County: Prosecutor

In October 2023, broke into a Bernards Township home through a rear sliding window and stole a 2023 Mercedes Benz, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

A 2020 Kia, previously stolen from Newark, was let behind at the scene. Several days later, entry was made into a home in Bernardsville and two BMWs were stolen, authorities said.

In November, a Dodge Charger and BMW were stolen, authorities said. In December, police from Green Brook Township responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Deer Path where a wallet, handbag, cash and keys were stolen from the residence, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene in a 2020 BMW stolen out of Denville, escaping police, authorities said.

In January, an Audi, Cadillac Escalade and BMW were stolen from a residence, with the thieves leaving behind a stolen Kia Sol, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 19, police made their first arrests, apprehending Rasadi Creighton, a 19-year-old Newark resident and Furquan Ahmed, a 20-year-old Newark resident. They were charged with motor vehicle theft and burglary, authorities said

On Thursday, June 27, Jashamir Hardiman, a 25-year-old Newark resident and Nasir Davis, a 20-year-old Newark resident were charged with burglary and theft, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 11, a 15-year-old was arrested and given a juvenile delinquency complaint for burglary and theft. A sixth suspect, Damien Coleman, has been charged with receiving stolen property but remains at large.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.