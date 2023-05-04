11 Baby Ducklings Rescued From Somerville Storm Drain As Mama Duck ‘Supervises:' (Photos)

Somerville Fire Chief Joe Stitley and Police Lt. Brattole were “flagged down” for an animal rescue on East High Street by Asst. Chief Stitley, who was coming home after work that evening, the fire department said.

A series of photos posted on social media from both departments show the teams leaping into the storm drain and bringing the ducklings to safety — but they weren’t without an audience.

“This was done with the supervision of mama duck, who was watching from a few feet away,” said the Somerville Police Department.

Scroll down to view photos of the daring duckling rescue from the Somerville Fire and Police Departments.

"First responders ‘Quack the case’ by saving 11 baby ducklings," said police. "Great job guys!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.