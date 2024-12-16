Woman Killed Crossing Route 46 In Saddle Brook: Prosecutor

The incident occurred around 9:11 p.m. when Vilma Huamani-Centeno, of Bloomfield, was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the highway in the eastbound lanes, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Saddle Brook police responded and pronounced Huamani-Centeno dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, officials said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, in conjunction with the Saddle Brook Police Department, launched a joint investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“We thank the Saddle Brook Police Department, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tenafly and East Rutherford Police Departments, which are part of the Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force, for their assistance,” Prosecutor Musella said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.