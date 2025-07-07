Teen Shot In Broad Daylight In Elmwood Park, Police Say

Officers responded to Donor Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, where they found the teenage victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition, Angermeyer said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Elmwood Park Police Department launched a joint investigation, with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The investigation remains active and ongoing under the direction of BCPO Chief Matthew Finck and Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno.

No further information had been released as of Sunday morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.