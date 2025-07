Officers with guns drawn were seen outside a house on Market Street around 10:45 p.m., photos from the scene show.

Saddle Brook Police Chief John Zottolo confirmed the incident, saying:

"No violence occurred at that residence and there was no truth to the report. Everyone is safe and there was no danger to anyone."

More information was expected to be released Friday afternoon.

