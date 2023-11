ShopRite celebrated its grand opening at 180 Broadway in Elmwood Park on Friday, Nov. 17.

The location is the site of a former K-Mart, which shuttered in 2018.

The 60,000 square foot store is run by Inserra Supermarkets and features a bakery, prepared food, a butcher, and seafood, deli and floral departments.

