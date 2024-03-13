Fair 63°

SHARE

Seen HIM? Saddle Brook Man, 57, Missing Since Sunday

A search continued for a Saddle Brook man who authorities said has been missing since this past Sunday.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Jeffrey DeMaria is asked to dial 911 or call Saddle Brook police directly at (201) 843-7000.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Jeffrey DeMaria is asked to dial 911 or call Saddle Brook police directly at (201) 843-7000.

Photo Credit: FACEBOOK
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Jeffrey DeMaria, the 57-year-old owner-operator of a local trucking company, was last seen near his home on Alberta Drive around 6:30 p.m. March 10, family members and police said.

They described him as 5-foot-7 inches tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and suffering from severe alcoholism.

DeMaric drives a Toyota Camry and has been known to frequent Elmwood Park, Hackensack and Lodi, they said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 or call Saddle Brook police directly at (201) 843-7000.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE