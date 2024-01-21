SEE Anything? Armed Robbers Accost Guest At Hotel Off Route 80

The victim was visiting a friend when the bandits robbed him in an elevator at the Crowne Plaza Hotel around 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, said Saddle Brook Police Capt. John Zotollo Jr. the officer in charge of the department.

What they took at gunpoint wasn't specified, nor was an estimated value given. Responders initially said it was two suitcases but couldn't elaborate.

The robbers were described only as Hispanic, with one brandishing a handgun.The victim wasn't injured, Zotollo said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the robbers is asked to contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000.

