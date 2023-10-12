Overcast 68°

Sedan Pinballs In Route 80 Crash With Tractor-Trailer: Njsp

A driver was seriously injured when his sedan collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Saddle Brook, hit a guard rail off the shoulder and then bounded back into the center divider, New Jersey State Police said.

ABC Towing removed the Mazda. Photo Credit: Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The Mazda driven by Carlos Encarnacion, 33, of Elmwood Park, and the Freightliner tractor semi-trailer were both headed west when the impact sent the Mazda off the road to the right and into the guardrail at milepost 62.2 shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The sedan then slammed into the highway's concrete divider, he said.

Encarnacion was hospitalized with serious injuries, the detective said.

The Freightliner driver, Argenis Correa Jr., 31, of Carteret, sustained minor injuries, he said.

State Police are investigating.

