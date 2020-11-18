Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park Daily Voice serves Elmwood Park & Saddle Brook
Return to your home site

Menu

Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park Daily Voice serves Elmwood Park & Saddle Brook

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Rotten' Apple Pays NJ $3 Million To Settle iPhone Rip-Off Complaint
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Saddle Brook Landscaper, 59, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults Of Pre-Teen In NJ, PA

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Pinto
Jeffrey Pinto Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 59-year-old landscaper from Saddle Brook was charged with having sex with a pre-teen at three different locations.

Jeffrey Pinto remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, pending an arraignment in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest hours earlier.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency notified Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s staff on Saturday that Pinto had “engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen while in Garfield,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation determined that similar acts occurred in Saddle Brook and Pennsylvania, Musella said Wednesdsay.

Pinto is charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault by sexual contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park Daily Voice!

Serves Elmwood Park & Saddle Brook

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.