Police: Saddle Brook Detective Outwits Walmart Electronics Thieves

Saddle Brook police tracked down two men who they said loaded a pair of shopping carts with home theater equipment and assorted household items and tossed them into the back of a U-Haul parked right outside a Walmart fire exit.

Brendan Hunt, 43, of Garfield and Gerard Hill, 53, of Passaic left the truck there for a quick getaway from the Route 46 store around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Detective Capt. John Zotollo said.

They got onto westbound Route 46 and apparently seemed free and clear.

Saddle Brook Detective Robert Littlejohn changed all that when he went to a Passaic spot where thieves often fence stolen merchandise.

There he found the U-Haul -- and Hunt and Hill, Zotollo said.

They ran, but Littlejohn and colleagues from Passaic grabbed both several block away, the captain said.

Many of the proceeds were recovered, he said.

Both men were charged with theft, among other offenses, and released pending court action.

Zotollo thanked Passaic police for their assistance.

An investigation was continuing, he added.

