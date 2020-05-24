Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Authorities Recover Body Stranded On Bridge Pillar In Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
A body was recovered from the Passaic River in Elmwood Park Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A body found stuck on a bridge pillar in the Passaic River was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The body was stuck on a pillar of the Broadway bridge in Elmwood Park around 12:15 p.m., reports say.

Dive teams from Lyndhurst and Wyckoff, along with boat teams from the Elmwood Park Fire Department, transferred the victim's body from where it was stuck on a pillar of the Broadway Bridge to a boat.

The body was then transported to the Elmwood Park boat launch on River Drive, for transfer to land.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

