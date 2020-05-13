Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hero UPS Driver Moves Fiery Jeep Away From Other Cars

Jerry DeMarco
Roasted Jeep
Roasted Jeep Photo Credit: Courtesy: SADDLE BROOK PD

A UPS driver hopped back into his smoking Jeep and moved it away from other vehicles before it was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Saddle Brook police said.

The Toms River driver had just parked in the North Midland Avenue UPS lot around 2 p.m. when another employee alerted him to heavy smoke coming from the 1998 Jeep Cherokee’s engine compartment, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

“Seeing that his car was sandwiched between other cars in the lot, the employee quickly entered the smoking vehicle and backed it out of the spot it was in,” Kugler said. “He quickly got out before it became engulfed.”

Three nearby vehicles sustained less serious damage, he said, adding that Saddle Brook firefighters doused the blaze.

Although the driver’s actions “most definitely saved the other cars from the same fate as his,” the chief said “it is not recommended due to the personal danger.”

